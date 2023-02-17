Joe Biden, 80, is in “good health” and is “fit” to perform his duties, his doctor concluded this Thursday after the president, who is considering running for re-election in 2024, underwent an annual check-up. .

The doctor Kevin O’Connor, who has followed him for more than ten years, performed a series of tests, including “an extremely detailed neurological examination,” according to the report released Thursday by the White House. No evidence of neurological disorders such as multiple or lateral sclerosis, a stroke or Parkinson’s was found in him.

The doctor points out that Biden spent “a lot of time in the sun in his youth” and localized non-melanoma skin cancers have been removed. This time she had a “lesion” removed from her chest that will be analyzed.

For the rest, Biden, the oldest president in the history of the United States, only suffers from minor ailments that he treats with three medications, the doctor explained.

The Democrat suffers from “non-valvular atrial fibrillation,” a heart condition that remains “stable”; an elevated level of lipids in the blood that corrects with treatment and allergies.

The doctor also ensures that two problems observed during the last examination in November 2021, that is, a certain stiffness when walking and a frequent cough related to gastroesophageal reflux, remain “stable”.

‘Healthy habits’

The President of the United States measures 1 meter 83 and weighs 81 kilos, wears contact lenses, does not smoke or drink alcohol and practices sports five times a week.

The results of the report aroused great interest ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Despite unfavorable polls, Biden has been saying for some time that he “intends” to run in the elections, but a few days ago he declared that he had not yet made a decision “definitive”.

His predecessor Donald Trump is officially in the running for the Republican nomination.

On November 19, 2021, the Democrat has already undergone a complete overhaul. He underwent a colonoscopy under general anesthesia, forcing him to hand over his powers for an hour and 25 minutes to Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the first woman to assume presidential prerogatives in US history. Since the result was good, it was not necessary to repeat it this year, the White House specified.

aptitude tests

Joe Biden hasn’t had any major health problems since he underwent brain surgery in 1988. He tested positive for covid-19 last July but got through it without a hitch.

The US president has shown so far that he is very fit, fulfilling a tight schedule of public speaking and travel.

But the Republican opposition tends to attack him because of his age and some even question whether he has the necessary mental agility.

They are based on the fact that he has sometimes been seen somewhat confused and with difficulty speaking. Nikki Haley, a 51-year-old Republican who has just entered the race for the Republican presidential nomination, on Wednesday ordered intellectual aptitude tests for any official over the age of 75.

This would also apply to Donald Trump, 76, whom he is challenging with his candidacy.

The former ambassador to the UN hopes to capitalize on the desire of Americans to renew their politicians.

According to polls, the majority of voters do not want a second term for Biden but they do not want Trump to return to power either. If he does, Biden will have to face both the election campaign and his presidential job.

AFP