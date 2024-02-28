Therapist O'Connor: Biden suffers from sleep apnea and other conditions

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea for the first time. This is stated in the conclusion of the White House physician, therapist Kevin O'Connor, based on the results of the annual examination of the American leader.

In addition, the 81-year-old American leader has a number of previously identified diseases, including atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy of the feet, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux and arthritis. In addition, Biden suffers from seasonal allergies. He was prescribed medications to treat all of the above diseases.

O'Connor concluded that Biden is capable of fulfilling the duties of President of the United States fully and without exception.

Biden is a healthy, active and robust 81-year-old man. Kevin O'ConnorWhite House doctor

The doctor added that he does not consider it necessary to worry about the health of the head of the White House.

Biden was examined on Wednesday, February 28, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. The US President was examined by specialized specialists, who passed on their conclusions to O'Connor.

Biden did not take a cognitive assessment

Earlier, former White House doctor, Congressman Ronny Jackson, doubted Biden's ability to lead the country. According to the doctor, the American leader has serious health problems. The politician added that he watched Biden every day when he was vice president in the Barack Obama administration. According to him, the cognitive abilities of the current head of the White House have deteriorated significantly since that moment. A former White House doctor believes Biden should not have run for president of the United States. “Everyone can see that there is something wrong with him – and it’s time to stop trying to hide it,” he added.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden visited a neurologist during the examination, and he concluded that the president does not require an assessment of mental abilities. “This is not my assessment. This is the doctor’s assessment,” she said. The official also noted that the American leader undergoes a daily cognitive function test, making statements on various topics, from the fight against crime to the international agenda.

Biden was caught living in a “presidential cocoon”

In February, The New York Times wrote that the Joe Biden administration had enclosed the head of the White House in a kind of protective “presidential cocoon.” According to the publication, administration officials are concerned about Biden's condition and are protecting him from verbal slips and physical stumbles. In particular, a gangway with a minimum number of steps was built under him so that the president could climb to “Air Force One” independently. At press conferences, they shout loudly and play music to signal the end of the event, and large interviews are simply not coordinated. The publication noted that the president’s entourage is doing everything to ensure that “Joe stops being Joe.”

Special Counsel Robert Hehr also described Biden in his report as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” After this, Congressman Ken Buck allowed the launch of a mechanism to remove the US President from power. “The information presented in the report reflects what many people in the United States have witnessed for a long time – Biden’s inability to fulfill his duties as head of administration,” he said.

Nearly half of US voters admittedthat Biden will be replaced as the Democratic candidate in the presidential election due to health reasons. Only about 32 percent of respondents from both the Republican and Democratic electorates said they had confidence in Biden's physical and mental abilities to handle the responsibilities of the presidency.