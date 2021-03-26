US President Joe Biden and the White House press office faced criticism after his first press conference as head of state did not address key topics such as the pandemic, school openings, possible tax hikes, or relations with Russia. Reported by the Daily Mail.

At a one-hour press conference on Thursday, March 25, Biden answered questions from just 10 journalists, many of whom focused on the migration crisis on the country’s southern border, leaving little time left to discuss other topics.

So, for example, despite the fact that the head of the White House dwelled on the topic of relations with China in detail, no one had any questions about the ongoing investigation of the origin of COVID-19 or others related to countering the pandemic and deploying a vaccine.

Related materials

There were also no questions about a possible $ 3 trillion tax hike to fund Biden’s plan to develop the infrastructure needed for the transition to a green economy. Among other things, relations with Russia were not mentioned, despite recent tensions after the US President made a harsh statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that several journalists said that they had many questions, which ultimately remained unanswered. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy noted that Biden did not answer his questions at the press conference. “Nobody asked him about this big plan that he has, about this big idea to completely transform the economy to make it green,” he said.

The event was the first full-blown press conference given by Biden as president. According to Newsweek, he became the first American leader in 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged press contact by nine weeks since his inauguration.