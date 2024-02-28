US President Joe Biden's health allows him to carry out his duties. This is stated in a statement published on Wednesday, February 28, by the White House press service. conclusion the President's attending physician, Kevin O'Connor, following a routine physical examination.

“President Biden is a healthy, active and vigorous 81-year-old man who remains able to discharge his duties as President, including as Chief of the Executive Branch, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the doctor's report said.

However, the medical report states that Biden suffers from sleep apnea, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux and arthritis.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he went to Walter Reed Hospital for an annual checkup required for American leaders. It was clarified that Walter Reed Medical Center is a military hospital located near Washington.

On February 16, the doctor of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, again demanded that the current American leader take a cognitive ability test and report the results to the citizens of the country.

The Attorney General of the US state of West Virginia, Republican Patrick Morrisey, said on February 13 that Biden is unable to fulfill the duties of his post. He called on US Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution and remove Biden from office.

On February 8, the head of the White House held a press conference against the background of the release of the report. He first told reporters that his “memory is fine,” and then in the same speech he confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. The next day, doctor Ronny Jackson said that after such a report, Biden must undergo a mental ability test if he wants to participate in the US presidential election in 2024.

81-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes cause many Americans to question his mental health.