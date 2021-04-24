US Senator John F. Kennedy compared US President Joe Biden to Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, sharply criticizing the policy of the head of state. It is reported by RIA News…

During an interview with Fox News, Kennedy expressed his disappointment with Biden’s policies. The senator believes that many of the actions of the presidential administration are dictated by “hatred of America.” “I knew that President Biden would be to the left of the center, but I could not even imagine that he would be to the left of Lenin,” Kennedy said, adding that Biden had to “get his head down,” otherwise American life would turn into an “imitation of hell”.

The senator recalled that many of Biden’s party members are in favor of depriving police officers of funding after a series of incidents involving the murder of African Americans. Kennedy, in turn, stressed that law enforcement officers, among whom there are also black employees, do not go to work every day with the aim of “harming someone.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden was criticized by the Deputy of the House of Representatives Ilhan Omar because of the intention to continue the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico against the background of the influx of migrants. “It is shameful and unacceptable for the president to continue building Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall,” she wrote, referring to the account of the head of state.