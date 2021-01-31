The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of persons performing the functions of a foreign agent) asked American leader Joe Biden to impose sanctions against a number of Russians because of Alexei Navalny. Reported by CNN.

“The letter is addressed to the President of the United States, the most powerful country. (The United States) has long been applying sanctions to persons involved in corruption, ”said Vladimir Ashurkov, executive director of the fund. According to him, the FBK is asking for restrictive measures against 35 high-ranking Russians close to President Vladimir Putin: businessman Roman Abramovich, head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov, and others. Some of the list is already under US sanctions, the statement said.

Abramovich is on the “priority” shortlist. As writes RIA NewsAccording to the businessman’s representative, there are no grounds for such statements.

According to Ashurkov, the list was drawn up before Navalny returned from Germany to Russia.

Alexei Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body.

On January 17, 2021, he returned to Russia and was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. The next day, a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow arrested him for 30 days for repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.

The court ruled to consider the imposed sentence suspended with a probationary period of 5 years. The court later extended the trial period for a year. Navalny was obliged to appear for registration at the criminal-executive inspection of the UFSIN twice a month on certain days.