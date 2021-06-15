US President Joe Biden spoke about his “eternal” readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He is quoted by RIA News…

Before talking to the Russian politician, Biden will hold talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. After filming the beginning of this meeting, journalists asked the American leader if he was ready for tomorrow.

“I’m always ready,” he replied.

Negotiations between the politicians will take place on June 16, they are calculated for almost five hours. According to the plan, the summit will begin in a restricted format at 13:15 local time. At 14:30, the parties in an expanded composition will move on to negotiations, which will consist of two parts.

Then Putin will hold a separate press conference, after which Biden will talk to reporters.

The joint event between the leaders of the United States and Russia will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.

