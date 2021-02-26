Deputy Speaker of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Bobkov commented on the promise of US President Joe Biden “never to recognize Crimea as Russian.” He advised the American leader not to swear and abandon the word “never”. The vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament announced this on Friday, February 26, “RIA News“.

“Politicians, no matter which country, should not use the word“ never ”. There is no such concept in diplomacy. They should not use this term, because in the situation with Crimea, in practice, everything will be different. There is no need to swear that Crimea will never be recognized. All these are commonplace and commonplace statements, even if they come from the US President, ”he told the agency.

He noted that during periods of international recognition of the peninsula as part of the Russian Federation, an attempt by the United States to prevent this immediately follows.

“The fact that Crimea is Russian is understood and recognized today by all sane and adequate political forces in the world. The fact that Crimea is going through a period of its most rapid development in recent decades is obvious not only to Crimeans, but also to everyone who has visited the peninsula, ”added Bobkov.

On the same day, Biden announced that the United States would never recognize Crimea as Russian. It was reported that Washington will continue to work to bring Russia to justice “for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.”

Previously acting US Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills said that Russia’s militarization of Crimea poses a threat to “common security.” According to him, Washington “will never recognize the attempt to annex Crimea,” and US sanctions against Russia will remain in effect until the Russian Federation changes its course towards Ukraine.

According to the head of the working group on international legal issues under the permanent representation of the Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Molokhov, US officials behave like zombies, “sadly repeating the same mantra.”

Crimea became part of Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol were in favor of joining. The procedure was carried out in strict accordance with international law. However, Kiev still considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow argued that the issue of the subject’s ownership was closed forever.