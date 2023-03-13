Politico: Biden split EU top with tougher China policy

At the top of the European Union, there has been a split in the sphere of the bloc’s policy towards China. This comes amid growing pressure from US President Joe Biden on Brussels to demand that colleagues and other officials in Europe take a tougher stance on Beijing. About it writes Politico edition.

For example, some EU politicians, led by EU chairman Charles Michel, insist on a less confrontational approach to China. He is accepted in Berlin, Budapest and Athens, says Politico.

However, representatives of such views have concerns that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, does not agree with them. At the same time, it is the EC that is the key body in matters of trade policy, and possible pressure on Beijing in this area could seriously undermine its relations with Brussels.

In addition, there is a risk of conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan. “We are partners of the United States, but we are not a vassal state. We believe that we should not completely separate from China,” shared a senior official from the EU Council.

Earlier it was reported that US intelligence identified the third term of Chinese President Xi Jinping as the biggest threat to Washington.