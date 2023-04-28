Former CIA chief Russia analyst George Beebe said the leaked Pentagon documents showed US President Joe Biden’s cover-up of the true state of affairs in Ukraine. He wrote about this on April 26 in an article for Responsible Statecraft.

“Failing to lay the foundation for negotiations at home and abroad, Biden may well find himself faced with an uncomfortable choice between watching the collapse of Ukraine, despite his promise to prevent it, and escalating as a result of US or NATO intervention, fraught with the very same military confrontation with Moscow. from which he denies, ”he believes.

As Beebe noted, the White House is doing nothing to prepare Americans for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict or a Russian success on the battlefield that will make Washington “want to remember the missed opportunity for a settlement.”

A similar situation, according to the analyst, was in Vietnam and Iraq. He believes that “the truth will come out sooner or later.” Beebe stressed that voters will not be happy about another deception.

The day before, American human rights activist Ajamu Baraka announced that the United States was preparing for an Afghan scenario in Ukraine. Thus, he commented on the information in the media that Washington warned Kyiv against excessive military ambition. According to the publication, a similar message was received in 2021 by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shortly before the fall of Kabul.

On April 24, the Politico newspaper reported that the administration of the head of the White House, Joe Biden, is behind the scenes preparing for a possible failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the same day, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said the US wanted to make sure Ukraine’s future counteroffensive would succeed. Kirby emphasized that the goal, direction and date will depend on the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

As The Guardian pointed out on April 23, the West may begin to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Russia as early as this autumn. According to the author of the article, Pentagon estimates also hint at such an outcome. The journalist believes that following the results of the negotiations, Kyiv will have to come to terms with the loss of part of the territories, but the most important thing is the cessation of hostilities.

On April 25, The New York Times, citing Pentagon documents leaked to the Web, reported that by the end of April, Kyiv would have prepared 12 combat brigades for the May counteroffensive. At the same time, according to documents, the United States and NATO allies are engaged in training and supplying nine brigades from the Ukrainian composition.

On April 17, Newsweek magazine referred to the leaked Pentagon documents and wrote that the UAF counteroffensive could begin on April 30. The publication noted that “supplies and support are sent to Ukraine in anticipation of the Ukrainian offensive.” No other details were given.

On the same day, ex-Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the US was pushing Ukraine to launch a “massive” spring offensive, but that Kiev did not have the resources to turn the tide. McGregor recommended that the UAF retreat before it was too late.

On April 13, she wrote that Ukrainian officials were outraged by the pessimism of the US military-political leadership in assessing the chances for the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive given in secret Pentagon documents.

On April 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the leak of classified information about the alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive and expressed confidence that the United States or NATO is directly involved in the conflict.

Prior to this, on April 6, it was reported that the Pentagon had launched an investigation into the first leak of classified documents that related to the secret plans of the United States and NATO for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. It was noted that the documents contained information on the schedules for the supply of weapons, the number of troops and battalions, but no specific combat plans were given.

The West stepped up its military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.