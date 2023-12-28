Texas Governor: Biden is destroying the US with his stance on illegal migrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott accused American leader Joe Biden of destroying the United States because of the federal authorities' position on illegal migrants. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

According to Abbott, Texas is trying to preserve the United States. This is how the politician commented on the message that the US Department of Justice warned state authorities that they are ready to file a lawsuit if Texas decides to apply a law that allows the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of those suspected of illegal border crossings.

“I have never seen such hostility to law and order in the United States,” he wrote.

The inability to cope with the flow of refugees has led to criticism of the current White House administration led by Joe Biden. In the pre-election year, the Republican opposition is forcing Democrats to account for failures at the border, and also blocking a vote on aid to Ukraine.