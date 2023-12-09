Former US intelligence officer Ritter: Biden gave Putin a signal about the start of a nuclear confrontation

US President Joe Biden is provoking a nuclear confrontation with Russia, says former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter. This is what he’s talking about wrote on social network X.

According to him, the actions of the head of state indicate that he has taken a path that will lead to conflict between countries.

The expert also spoke about the fear of European countries before the victory of former US President Donald Trump in the presidential elections in 2024. Their concern is that if he is re-elected, he could dissolve NATO, Ritter explained. At the same time, he noted that “American self-preservation” requires Trump’s return to the presidency.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called accusations about Moscow’s readiness to start a nuclear war insane. He emphasized that Russia is extremely responsible in its approach to what it has.