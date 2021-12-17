The American President, Joe Biden, warned this Thursday (16) that the omicron variant of the coronavirus “will spread much more quickly” in the United States and urged the population to be vaccinated or receive a booster dose.

“The only real protection is getting the shot,” he said, predicting “a winter of serious illness and death” for the unvaccinated. Biden gathered journalists at the end of a meeting on the pandemic to send a direct message to Americans.

+ Two doses of Coronavac and Pfizer fail to contain Ômicron, study says

He emphasized the importance that people who are vaccinated receive a booster dose and that those who have not yet been vaccinated take the first dose.

Earlier, Deputy White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had suggested that the US government had no intention of adopting specific restrictive measures for the time being and would focus on vaccination.

“The tools we have, we know are working,” he said, adding: “we are simply going to keep advancing (…) to vaccinate and boost Americans.”

The health ministers of the G7 countries on Thursday called for international cooperation on the omicron variant, which they called the “biggest threat to public health worldwide.”

The outbreak linked to the new variant has spread around the world and more European countries are implementing travel restrictions.

The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic in the world, currently records an average of 1,150 deaths per day per covid-19, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?