The intervention of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, before the UN General Assembly, meeting this week in its 78th period of sessions, recalled this Tuesday that the attention of the international community and the activity of high diplomacy continue to be monopolized in the Ukrainian war. “Russia believes the world will get tired and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequences. But I ask you this: If we abandon the basic principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any Member State feel confident that it is protected? “If we allow Ukraine to be torn apart, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden told the plenary at the opening session of the 78th General Assembly.

“The answer is no. We must confront this brazen aggression today to deter other potential aggressors tomorrow,” she stressed, while calling for more military aid for the Kiev Government. “That is why the United States, together with our allies and partners around the world, will continue to support the brave people of Ukraine in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and their freedom.”

Just as the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, did in his inaugural speech, the US president urged the reform of the Security Council, an initiative in which he confirmed the start of “serious consultations” to discuss its expansion. The highest executive body of the UN, made up of 15 members, of which five, including the US and Russia, are permanent, is blocked regarding the Ukrainian conflict by Russia’s veto power, which has left on paper wet each of his resolutions in this regard. At this UN meeting, Biden proposed quickly sending an international force to Haiti to help his police combat the organized gangs that have hijacked the country’s security.

Biden joined the message that defines this General Assembly: the achievement of a “safer, more prosperous and more equitable world for all, because we know that our future is linked to yours. AND [porque] “No nation can face today’s challenges alone,” he said, citing “unprecedented heat waves in the United States and China” as examples. Forest fires ravaging North America and southern Europe. Fifth year of drought in the Horn of Africa. Tragic floods in Libya that have killed thousands of people”, snapshots that “urgently tell what awaits us if we do not reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to prepare our world for climate change.” The president gave his Administration an example in combating this climate crisis: it is “[una] existential threat not only for us, but for all humanity.” Regarding China, he assured that his Administration does not want the relationship with Beijing to “degenerate into conflict.”

The 78th period of sessions of the UN General Assembly, the annual event of international diplomacy, the big week, in theory, of negotiation and dialogue, started this Tuesday in New York with a program dominated by the intervention of great leaders such as Biden, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Volodímir Zelenski, although the political level of the call, with the agenda marked for the second consecutive year by the war in Ukraine, is rather limited: proof of this is that the president of the United States The United States will be the only leader of the five permanent member countries of the Security Council to speak before the plenary session. Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak will not intervene on the part of France and the United Kingdom, not to mention Russia, relegated to the irrelevant session on Saturday, or China, which will not send its presidents either. The so-called global south, meanwhile, seeks to make itself heard above mentions of the war in Ukraine.

In his opening speech, Guterres opened the session with an express mention of the Derna catastrophe (Libya), where, he said, crises are accumulating: that of an entrenched conflict, that of “climate chaos” and that resulting from the inability of its leaders – the two sides in the war that divide the country – to reach a peaceful agreement that resolves the misgovernment that has prevailed since 2011. Guterres, who never tires of repeating the pressing need to confront the climate emergency and move towards global equity and solidarity, has assumed that multilateral institutions are unable to respond to the challenges. “The world has changed, but our institutions have not,” said Guterres. “We cannot effectively confront problems as they are if institutions do not reflect the world as it is.” [ahora]”.

“The time has come to renew multilateral institutions based on the economic and political realities of the 21st century, based on equity, solidarity and universality, anchored in the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. This means reforming the Security Council in line with today’s world,” he said about the organization’s highest executive body, hampered by the veto rights of Russia and China, and handcuffed and inoperative in practice, as the Russian invasion has shown. from Ukraine. Failure to reform these institutions will lead “to greater fragmentation” in a world marked “by rising authoritarianism.”

After Guterres, and before Biden, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took the floor. “Brazil has returned to the forefront of the global community, to help face humanity’s global challenges, which can be summarized in one: inequality,” said the Brazilian president, who returned to the rostrum of the 20th Assembly. years after his first term. Lula emerged as the standard bearer of the global south, with a strong call to eradicate hunger and poverty, keys to inequality. “Hunger must be a central issue,” declared Lula, recalling that “735 million human beings are going to sleep tonight without knowing if they are going to eat tomorrow.”

The Brazilian president also raised the validity of democracy to combat plagues such as misinformation and the danger of “far-right adventurers” and proposed dialogue to solve the conflict in Ukraine, whose prolongation is an example, in his opinion, of the incapacity of the organization and the international community. Returning to his nuanced proposal for a third way to solve the conflict, Lula urged Russia and Ukraine to sit at the negotiating table, although Guterres considered that now is not the time.

The speeches by Lula and Biden have served to warm up the engines before the intervention of President Zelensky, who for the first time addressed the UN General Assembly in person. Last year he did it, exceptionally, by video message.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.