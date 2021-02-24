Joe Biden tries to walk a fine line that allows him to rise as a defender of human rights in the world without harming the business of his government. This Wednesday he had to face that difficult double game during a phone call with the Saudi monarch, the first with that country.

Despite the geopolitical importance of the powerful kingdom, King Salman was not on the priority list of the new president, who is trying to rebuild relations with his traditional allies. The publication of an “explosive” intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi, which is expected to be released this Thursday, forced him to pick up the phone to tell him before he reads it in the press, according to Axios.

The courtesy call that was not on the agenda was going to touch on many other points of bilateral relations that Biden conscientiously prepares before each call, unlike his predecessor, but nothing could be more uncomfortable than the report from the Director’s Office. of the National Intelligence. The Trump administration blocked her declassification on the grounds that it had only “a marginal interest” and it was necessary to protect intelligence sources, but during the confirmation hearing of the new director, the senators pressured Avril Haines to comply with the law and make it public.

Congress included in a December 2019 law a provision requiring the declassification of all names involved in the brutal murder of the journalist and evidence linking any Saudi government official. The thread leads, as expected, to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to published previews. Until now, the 35-year-old prince, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, had only accepted his responsibility as head of government, but had denied any direct involvement and even had knowledge of the brutal murder that ended with the dismemberment of the body at the consulate. from Istanbul, where Kashoggi went in search of a birth certificate.

Those calling for justice for the journalist and activist want the Biden government to extend to the crown prince the sanctions that were issued for 17 of those involved and, in addition, demand that his government reveal where his remains are. During the election campaign Biden said that MBS deserved to become an “outcast.” With this report comes the moment of truth. MBS has tried to contact him without success during this first month of government, but has been referred to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who dedicated a phone call to reassure him about the sale of weapons, which he will no longer be able to use for war from Yemen. It will, however, continue to be one of the main US war clients on the grounds of its defense in the region.

The new president had his government’s first bilateral virtual with the northern neighbor on Wednesday. Justin Trudeau already had the honor of receiving the first phone call he made to a foreign leader. “The United States has no closer or more important ally,” he reiterated on Wednesday to the screen. In the six minutes that the meeting lasted “in person,” according to the White House, they promised to work together for economic recovery, defeat the pandemic, redouble efforts against climate change and modernize common aerospace defense. “Thanks Joe,” Trudeau said.