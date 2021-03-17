The president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned last night in the advance of an exclusive interview with the television network ABC News that Russia will pay the consequences of its attempt to change the course of the 2020 presidential election to benefit Republican Donald Trump. “They will pay a price,” said the Democratic president, who also announced that these consequences will not be long in coming. “You will see it soon,” he said in response to a question asked by the presenter, George Stephanopoulos, about what measures his Administration will take against the Kremlin. In addition, the president accused in harsh statements that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of being a “murderer”. The interview will air in its entirety this Wednesday.

On the same Tuesday, a report by the US secret services was released stating that Moscow tried to denigrate Biden for the benefit of Trump. During the interview, Biden revealed that he and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had a conversation last January in which the American told him: “I know you and you know me. If I find out this happened [una injerencia electoral]So get ready, ”Biden recounted.

During the advance of the interview, Biden spoke about the highest priority issues for his Administration, both within and outside its borders. On covid-19, the president was surprised at the tremendous politicization that weighs on the pandemic: “Honestly, I thought that, once we guaranteed that we had enough vaccines for everyone, things would begin to calm down.” And although Biden admits that everything “is calmer”, he does not understand that some fellow citizens do not want to receive the vaccine claiming that it is a “right as an American” or acclaiming “freedom” not to be inoculated. Why not be a patriot? [Con la vacuna] You protect other people, ”said Biden, who got the vaccine precisely to show that it was safe. “Now I can see my grandchildren,” she exclaimed.

The US president reviewed other burning issues for his country such as the recent investigation into sexual harassment of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, or the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the consequent relationship with the regime of the Desert Kingdom.

“Don’t come”

In what perhaps President Biden was tougher is in his message to the hundreds of thousands of migrants waiting at the border with Mexico to enter the United States: “Don’t come,” he told them. “Do not abandon your town, city or community,” he added. This was the message that Biden gave to the increase in unaccompanied minors who in recent weeks are crossing illegally from Mexico to the United States despite the closure of the border due to the pandemic restrictions.

More than 4,200 unaccompanied immigrant children remained until Sunday in short-term detention facilities of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to data from CBS News collected by the EFE agency. Faced with this situation, Biden earlier this month sent several advisers to visit the border in the State of Texas. After that visit, his Administration took several measures, such as mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for 90 days to attend to the minors.

The White House, however, has been reluctant to describe the situation at the border with the word “crisis,” which the Republican Party does use instead, and insists that it is a “challenge” and a “big problem.” . Biden ruled out visiting the border with Mexico “for now”.