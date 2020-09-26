Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if he wins the presidential election, Russia will have “consequences” for allegedly interfering in the election process. The politician said this on the air of the TV channel Nbcaddressing the Russian leadership.

“I promise you there will be consequences. If I win, it will have consequences for interfering with our sovereignty, ”Biden said.

Earlier, FBI Director Christopher Ray, speaking in a committee of the House of Representatives of the American Congress, said that Russia allegedly continues to make attempts to influence the electoral process in the United States. At the same time, he acknowledged that no cyber attacks by Russia on the infrastructure related to the elections were recorded.

On September 17, US President Donald Trump announced that China, not Russia, poses the greatest threat to the upcoming presidential elections.

For the first time in the United States, accusations of Russia of interference were heard in 2016 after Trump’s victory in the elections. The Democrats accused Moscow of exerting influence and collusion with Republican Trump.

The Russian Federation and Trump himself categorically rejected the charges. The Kremlin called such statements an internal political struggle. In addition, special investigations by the FBI and other special forces showed no collusion.