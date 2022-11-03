US President Joe Biden has warned that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept the results of the midterm elections “paves the way for chaos.”
Biden called in a televised speech, “There are candidates competing for positions at all levels in America … who are not committed to accepting the results of the elections they are running.”
“It paves the way for chaos in America… which is unprecedented, illegal and unAmerican,” he added.
“As I said before, you can’t love your country only when you win,” the Democratic president added.
“This is not an ordinary year,” he added in his speech six days before the midterm elections.
“In a normal year, we don’t often face the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve or endanger democracy,” he said.
“But that is the case this year,” he added.
Election watchers estimate that Democrats will lose their majority in the House of Representatives to Republicans on Tuesday, while their retention in the Senate remains in doubt.
