“I will continue to stand up for our democracy,” said US President Joe Biden in a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office. © Erin Schaff/Pool The New York Times/AP/dpa

The assassination attempt on Trump has confirmed fears of an escalation in the election campaign. President Biden is now appealing to the people of the country to remain peaceful.

Washington – US President Joe Biden has warned against violence in the US election campaign following the assassination attempt on his predecessor and opponent Donald Trump. “We will resolve our differences at the ballot box. That’s how we do it – at the ballot box, not with bullets,” Biden said in a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office in the White House.

The political debate in the country has become very heated. “It’s time to cool it down,” he warned. “We all have a responsibility to do that.” Violence is never a solution, Biden stressed. “We are not enemies.”

Such an evening address from the President’s office in the government headquarters, which is broadcast live on television, is reserved for moments of crisis and major turning points in the country. This is exactly what the United States is currently dealing with after the act of violence against presidential candidate Trump.

The US President emphasized in his speech: “I will continue to stand up for our democracy, our constitution and the rule of law, and call for action at the ballot box, without violence on our streets.” This is how democracy should work, he warned. “We stand for an America not of extremism and anger, but of decency and kindness.”

Biden issues urgent warning

Biden stressed: “Here in America, we must come out of our silos where we only listen to those with whom we agree.” He warned against misinformation and “foreign actors who stoke the flames of our division to influence election results that suit their interests, not ours.”

The 81-year-old also mentioned the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump supporters had violently stormed the parliament building in Washington. Congress had met there to formally confirm Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters in a speech with unsubstantiated claims that his election victory had been stolen from him through massive fraud.

Attack on Trump

A man shot the 78-year-old during a Trump campaign speech in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, wounding him in the ear. The perpetrator, a 20-year-old man from the region according to the FBI, was killed by security forces. Investigators have not yet determined a motive. The young man killed a firefighter and father of a family who was a spectator at the event. Two other participants were seriously injured.

Biden condemned the attack shortly after it happened. There is widespread horror around the world and, in the middle of the election campaign, it is fueling fears of a spiral of political violence in the USA.

Trump wants to challenge the Democratic incumbent Biden in the presidential election on November 5. Several high-ranking representatives of both parties in the USA condemned the attack.

Security at Republican Party Convention

After the attack, the question arises as to whether the event and Trump were adequately protected. Biden had announced an independent investigation to clarify what exactly happened.

The Republican nomination convention will begin on Monday in the wake of the attack. The Secret Service is not planning to tighten up measures yet. Trump is to be officially chosen as the party’s presidential candidate at the mega-event later this week. Trump is trying not to give the impression of weakness after the attack: he traveled to Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday. The party convention is taking place there.

The political mood in the United States has been heated for years. At the beginning of the year, the US Department of Justice complained of a “deeply disturbing increase in threats” against officials and democratic institutions in the country. dpa