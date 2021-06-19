US President Joe Biden on Friday praised vaccination efforts in the United States, announcing that 300

One million doses of vaccine against the Corona virus (Covid-19) in the first 150 days of his rule.

This important development came with a warning of a decline in vaccination rates and the continued spread of the “delta” strain of the virus, which prompted Biden to warn that infections could rise again if Americans do not do their best.

In remarks at the White House, the president said, “Even as we make great progress, (the pandemic) remains a serious and deadly threat… and the data is clear, if you don’t get vaccinated, you are at risk of serious illness, death, or spreading

virus.”

It seems unlikely that the United States will succeed in meeting Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by the Fourth of July. 65% of adults in the United States have received a single dose of the vaccine

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 144.8 million Americans, or 42.6 percent, received full immunization by taking two doses of the vaccine.