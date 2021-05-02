US President Joe Biden’s speech on the US’s new North Korea policy immediately sparked a verbal counter-attack from Pyongyang.

Seoul – The self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has accused US President Joe Biden * of making a serious mistake and threatened with consequences because of his warning about its nuclear weapons program. The North Korean Foreign Ministry announced, among other things, that it was now obvious that the US was aiming for a “total showdown”.

After Biden’s speech: North Korea reacts with an announcement

The main point of the US’s new North Korea policy has now become clear, said the head of the US affairs department at the North Korean State Department, Kwon Jong Gun, on Sunday, referring to Biden’s first speech as President to the US Congress a few days ago . In it, Biden described North Korea as a “serious threat” to the security of the US and the world. Biden is saying goodbye to the politics of Donald Trump, who had sought proximity to North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un. The new US administration is returning, in part, to a strategy of deterrence with the aim of doing so

Kwon described Biden’s statements as intolerable. Kwon was quoted by the state media as saying that Biden “made a gross mistake in the light of today’s perspective.” North Korea will be forced to take appropriate action, “and in time the US will find itself in a very serious situation.”

North Korea accuses Joe Biden and the US of hostile policies

As is customary in Pyongyang, Kwon accused the US of hostile policies and “constant nuclear blackmail.” Kwon portrayed the development of nuclear weapons by his country as a right to self-defense.

North Korea is subject to harsh international sanctions because of its nuclear program. Among other things, the country is also developing long-haul rates, which the USA in particular perceives as a danger. (Also interesting: Trump does not give up: votes in Arizona are counted again – even Republicans shocked *)

Biden’s government has defined new North Korea policy

Biden’s comments on North Korea came before a new policy on Pyongyang was published. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki recently confirmed that the policy review was now complete. The new policy is “an appropriate, practical approach to diplomacy with North Korea, with the aim of eliminating the threat to the US,” the Washington Post quoted a senior US government official on Friday. Details were initially not known.

