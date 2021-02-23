US President Joe Biden warns of dulling society in view of the high number of corona deaths in the US. “Even though we have fought against this pandemic for so long, we have to fight against becoming numb,” “Biden said in a speech in the White House on Monday evening (local time).

The USA passed the threshold of more than half a million corona deaths on Monday. “Today we mark a really grim, harrowing milestone – 500,071 dead. That’s more Americans who died from this pandemic in a year than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined, ”he said.

Biden called on Americans to keep wearing masks, adhere to distance rules, and get vaccinated when it is their turn. “We must end the politics of misinformation that has divided families, communities and the country. That has already cost too many lives, “he said, referring to the term of office of his predecessor Donald Trump. “We have to fight this together, as one people, as the United States of America.” After the speech, the President and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff honored the victims with a minute’s silence.

The US government will also hoist its flags at half mast for five days to commemorate the corona deaths in the United States. Biden ordered this as part of a memorial event on the occasion of the “sad milestone”. The flag at half mast applies to public buildings, military bases and all diplomatic missions of the US government abroad, said the White House.

The US reached the threshold of half a million corona deaths on Monday afternoon (10.45 p.m. CET). Accordingly, according to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, the US authorities reported 500,071 deaths after being infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. In absolute numbers, there are no other country in the world that has so many confirmed corona deaths. (Reuters / dpa)