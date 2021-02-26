US President Joe Biden warned Iran after the strike on Syrian territory on the night of February 26. He spoke to the journalists of the presidential pool, he is quoted RIA News…

“You cannot act with impunity. Be careful, ”the president replied when asked by journalists what signal he wanted to send to Iran by the attack in Syria.

The US military launched airstrikes on Syrian territory on the night of February 26. The order for the attack was given by US President Joe Biden. The goal of the US military was the infrastructure of the Iranian-backed militia. The air strike killed at least 17 people. The Pentagon explained that the strikes were in response to recent attacks against US and coalition representatives in Iraq.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrike on a facility in Syria and called on Washington to respect Syrian sovereignty. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States had warned Russia of an airstrike against Syria a few minutes before the attack. The Russian minister noted that this kind of short-term notice “does nothing.” The Syrian Foreign Ministry also condemned the airstrikes, accusing Washington of cowardice.