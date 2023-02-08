uS President Joe Biden has threatened the government in Beijing to take decisive action after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States. “As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” Biden said in his State of the Union address before the US Congress on Tuesday night. “And let’s be clear: winning the competition should unite us all.”

The overflight of the alleged spy balloon over the United States had led to new tensions between Washington and Beijing last week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China without further ado. Biden finally had the balloon shot down by a fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean on the US East Coast on Saturday when the balloon was no longer over the mainland.

Biden promises continued support for Ukraine

After discovering the balloon, China said it was a civilian meteorological balloon that had gone off course. US officials have firmly denied this account, insisting it was a spy balloon.

In his speech, Biden assured Ukraine of continued US support in the war against Russia. Addressing the invited Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, Biden stressed that the US is united in support for their country.







“We will stand by your side for as long as it takes,” the President promised. The US is Ukraine’s most important supporter in the war against Russia and supplies the government in Kyiv with large quantities of weapons and other armaments. However, there are politicians among the opposition Republicans who are critical of the extensive US aid to Ukraine.