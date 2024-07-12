Home page politics

At the NATO summit, Biden paints a threatening scenario with regard to a possible return of Trump to the White House. © Susan Walsh/AP

At the NATO summit, Joe Biden paints a threatening picture of a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. The Democrat also uses his final press conference for election campaigning.

Washington – US President Joe Biden warned against Donald Trump’s return to the White House at his final press conference at the NATO summit in Washington. Biden said that Trump had repeatedly made it clear since leaving office that he did not see himself as committed to the defense alliance. “But I have made it clear that a strong NATO is essential to American security, and I believe that the commitment to assistance in Article 5 is sacred,” said the Democrat, who is seeking re-election in the presidential election in November.

The future of American politics lies in the hands of the American people, Biden stressed. The election is about much more than American politics, it is about the national security of the USA. Allied countries have told him that he must win, that he cannot allow “that guy” to show up. The idea of ​​Trump returning to the White House worries Europe. dpa