The United States will respond to the attack on the American military in Jordan. President Joe Biden has decided how to respond to the action carried out by a drone that caused the death of three US soldiers. The White House number 1 also considers Iran “responsible” for the attack “in the sense that they are providing the weapons to the people who did it”. And to those who ask if a direct connection with Iran has been established, he replies: “We will discuss this.”

The bottom line is that Washington will respond to the attack and has also chosen the solution. When asked if he would decide what kind of response he would give, Biden simply replied “yes.” And to journalists who ask if the deterrent action will be different this time, he replies: “We'll see. I don't think we need a broader conflict in the Middle East, that's not what I'm looking for.”

Biden is considering adopting “multiple actions”, in addition to raids. “It's possible that you'll see a tiered approach, not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions,” says National Security Advisor spokesman John Kirby.

Hezbollah in Iraq: “Stop attacks against the USA”

In the very high voltage framework, it arrives the message of Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia active in Iraq, which suspends attacks against American troops. Kataib Hezbollah is one of the militias united under the umbrella of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. In a note published on its website, the group writes: “We announce the suspension of our military and security operations against the occupying forces to avoid any embarrassment to the Iraqi government.” The announcement comes after Biden's words and can be interpreted as an attempt at partial de-escalation.

In the note, the militia actually states that however “we will continue to defend our people in the Gaza Strip in another way” and recommends that its men “passive defense” in case “some hostile action” on the American side occurs.

Kataib Hezbollah's position does not seem destined to affect Washington's orientation. “I don't have a specific comment to make, other than that actions speak louder than words,” says Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder. “You heard the president and Secretary Austin say that we will respond. There will be consequences” for the attack three days ago in Jordan, he adds.