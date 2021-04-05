The American publication Foreign Policy warned that the administration of US President Joe Biden must avoid “suspicious” international treaties on outer space in order not to fall into the “trap” of Russia and China.

As the authors of the publication believe, Moscow and Beijing “are developing and deploying both ground-based and space-based weapons to combat satellites,” while at the same time pushing Washington towards agreements banning such weapons.

The publication also drew attention to the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space submitted by Russia and China to the UN. According to the author of the article, the document will protect the weapons placed in orbit and at the same time try to tie the hands of Washington.

China has already developed installations capable of shooting down enemy satellites, and Russia has tested weapons that can destroy near-earth vehicles of NATO countries, the material says.

Earlier in March, the commander of the US Space Force, General John Raymond, said that the capabilities of Russia and China in outer space raised concerns in Washington. According to him, one of the Russian satellites is capable of destroying US satellites in low-earth orbit.