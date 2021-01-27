New US President Joe Biden has been warned of the threat from the Chinese communists. This was stated by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News Primetime presenter Maria Bartiromo.

According to Pompeo, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is looking for a “weak spot” in the Biden administration. “I don’t think there is any doubt about the ultimate ambitions of the chairman. [КНР] Si [Цзиньпина]”- answered Pompeo to the host’s question about China’s intentions to” seize “Taiwan.

“I have every reason to believe that they [КПК] challenge this administration to see if they can find a vulnerability in it and if they can take further action to continue to put pressure on the Taiwanese people, ”he added. Pompeo hoped the Biden administration would “do what a number of previous administrations have done.”

Taiwan’s ruling party, like its leader Tsai Ing-wen, is in favor of the island’s independence. The threat of a Chinese invasion prevents him from declaring independence – the PRC considers unification with Taiwan to be its “fundamental interest.” In March 2005, China passed a law on the use of military force against the island if it declares independence. At the same time, it contains vague wording: a decision will be made if all other possibilities are exhausted.

Beijing has not controlled Taiwan since 1949, when after losing the civil war, the Communists fled there and presented the Kuomintang party. At the same time, the PRC continues to consider the island as its part. The United States, in turn, does not formally have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but de facto maintains contacts with the administration of the island.