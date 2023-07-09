Former Russian president again criticizes the United States for supporting Ukraine and talks about World War 3

Former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has again criticized the United States for supporting Ukraine in the war by sending arms and ammunition. In a post on Telegram, he called US President Joe Biden “sleepy joe” (Sleepy Joe), a nickname coined by former President Donald Trump, and said he wants to trigger nuclear Armageddon.

The Russian politician criticized the sending of cluster bombs to Ukraine and claimed that by doing so the United States was making the world a more dangerous place. Medvedev is currently Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, a position he has held since 2020.

Amidst various offenses against Biden, Medvedev called the American president “senile” and questioned “why is he doing this“.

“You can also say that he is a sick old man with severe dementia.“, he stated. Medvedev further said that by doing so, he would be “triggering nuclear Armageddon and taking half of humanity with it to the next world“.

The Russian also said that “thenow, after exhausting all your resources, he promises cluster ammunition“, as well as the prospect of joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to Ukrainians, and wrote that if that happens “means a 3rd world war“.

Bombs for Ukraine

Medvedev’s remarks come after the United States announced it would send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Armaments are also called ammunition. cluster or bombs cluster. The measure is part of a new US military assistance package.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has claimed that Russia uses bombs cluster since the beginning of the war to attack Ukraine and that the European country’s request was given so that they could defend their territory.

Sullivan stated that the bombs sent to Kiev’s defense forces have a lower failure rate and that Ukraine has pledged to use the munitions “carefully”.