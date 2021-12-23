Joe Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024 if health permits and especially if former President Trump is his opponent. The current occupant of the White House tried on Thursday to alleviate some of the uncertainty that weighs on the Democratic Party about his electoral future. During an interview on ABC News, the 79-year-old president wanted to silence the skeptics in a jovial tone and joking with the presenter.

It is not the first time that Biden and his allies have tried to publicly assure that there will be a second term, although the attempt leaves unresolved the main variable, his state of health in three years, when he will be 81 years old. In that case, Biden would break the national record for the oldest president to take office, a mark that has already been in his possession since earlier this year, when he was sworn in at 78.

After an extraordinary year of global and domestic challenges, the president ends 2021 with a positive balance. Despite the difficulties and some important delays derived from a slim Democratic majority in both houses of Congress, in eleven months and with only fifty senators, his Administration achieved the approval of two ambitious historical bills: the one to rescue the covid, of 1.9 trillion (US trillion) in March 2021, and 1 trillion (US trillion) for infrastructure in November. Much more than Barack Obama with 57 senators.

He also signed 76 executive orders, many of them aimed at the protection of minorities and immigration. In the Senate, Biden won the confirmation of about 40 federal judges, the most of a president in his first year since Ronald Reagan and twice that of Donald Trump, with a majority of 54 votes in the Upper House.

Joe manchin



In fact, compared to tough Democratic defections in Congress, which delayed the last-minute and narrow passage of ObamaCare until the following year, Sen. Joe Manchin has given Biden more loyalty than moderate Democrats ever dispensed. Obama in 2009.

Despite the West Virginia representative’s refusal to vote on the welfare and climate bill, Congressional Democrats have managed to maintain considerable unity despite palpable differences between moderates and progressives. In addition, Biden adds a very successful national vaccination campaign, which in December reached 72% of the immunized adult population and a considerable rebound in the demand for the booster vaccine. And on the economic front, the 4.2% drop in the unemployment rate provided a respite from the recession in the first year of the pandemic.

Still, the enormous difficulties of an unprecedented year have taken a toll on Biden’s approval rating, which has seen a significant decline since he took office. Still, he finishes on a better grade than Trump.