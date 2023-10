Home page politics

Split

US President Joe Biden speaks about the war in the Middle East and Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House. © Jonathan Ernst/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa

More on the topic shortly.

Washington – US President Joe Biden wants to apply to the US Congress for a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine and Israel, among others. The US could not and would not allow terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to win, Biden said yesterday evening (local time) in one of his rare addresses to the nation from the Oval Office. dpa