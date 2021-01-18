While the moving trucks are parked in the driveway in front of the White House, large parts of downtown Washington around the American government headquarters look more and more like a restricted military area. Armored vehicles and concrete barriers block road crossings, meter-high iron fences prevent people from getting through, and shops, hotels and restaurants are barricaded again. Even in the more distant Georgetown district, some shops closed on Saturday.

Those responsible, above all Mayor Muriel Bowser, prefer when all foreigners stay away and life on the streets of the capital rests until Thursday, i.e. until the day after the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden. The fear of attacks and riots is great a few days before the change of power, which is always praised as “peaceful”.

Coal phase-out, climate change, sector coupling: The briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

THE SECURITY SITUATION

Donald Trump’s supporters are now expected to do almost anything after the storm on the Capitol. And apparently rightly: On Saturday, a man from the neighboring state of Virginia was arrested near the congress building with a gun, 500 rounds of ammunition and a fake access authorization for Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. More than 20,000 national guards are now supposed to check that only certain people enter the “Green Zone”, the central restricted area.

Biden is by no means the first President-elect whose life is classified as particularly endangered around the inauguration. Concerning Barack Obama, the first black president, the worries were also huge. Strict security precautions were also in place at earlier inaugurations. But this time the tension is particularly high. Biden himself said he felt well protected with a view to Wednesday.

THE INITIAL SITUATION

With others taking care of his safety, the President-elect, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, can continue to refine his program for the first 100 days and for the next four years. The immediate goal: to quickly eliminate the worst excesses of four chaotic Trump years.

Your start will be through several Challenges made difficult: The reluctantly outgoing president already partially blocked the transition phase, which was actually intended for a smooth induction of the new government. In addition, Trump has turned large parts of the Republican Party against his successor, who actually relies on bipartisan governance wherever possible.

[Das Wichtigste aus Amerika jeden Donnerstag in Ihrem Postfach mit dem Newsletter der Tagesspiegel-USA-Experten. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

And: The impeachment process against Trump could soon begin in the Senate, which many fear that it will have a divisive rather than a conciliatory effect – and could thus slow Biden’s ambitious agenda.

In addition, there is the corona pandemic with currently more than 200,000 new infections per day and almost 400,000 deaths since the beginning of the crisis, as well as its serious economic consequences. Otherwise, Trump leaves his successor with numerous major domestic and foreign policy construction sites that demand Biden’s full attention right from the start.

At 78, the oldest US president of all time cannot expect a grace period. Since Biden can fall back on decades of political experience – in the Senate and as Obama’s Vice President – and has put together a very experienced team, there is much to suggest that he at least does not have to rely on it.

THE RESTART

At the weekend, the Democrat presented a ten-day program with which he wants to combat “four overlapping and mutually reinforcing crises”: the pandemic, the economic crisis, climate change and discrimination against ethnic minorities. For this he will sign “around a dozen” ordinances immediately after being sworn in, according to a memorandum published on Saturday by his future chief of staff, Ronald Klain.

Biden has already announced that he wants to lead the USA back to the Paris climate agreement “on day one”. The entry ban for citizens from Muslim countries should also be reversed as quickly as possible, and former students should be able to continue waiting to have to repay their sometimes enormous tuition fees.

THE CORONA PANDEMIC

Biden sees the fight against the pandemic as the top priority. Klain confirmed that immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Biden will order an obligation to wear a mask, initially for 100 days, for places that fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government, e.g. government buildings.

In addition, the pace of corona vaccinations in the country is to be significantly accelerated. Biden announced this on Friday. Among other things, the disaster control agency Fema is to help set up vaccination centers, and mobile vaccination stations are to be sent to remote areas.

Biden also wants to involve the pharmacies in the country to provide vaccinations. In addition, other population groups are to be vaccinated earlier than planned. According to this, at least 100 million vaccine doses should be administered within the first 100 days after Biden took office.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On Thursday, the day after the swearing-in, Biden will sign several executive orders for dealing with the corona crisis, which, among other things, will be about how schools and companies can safely reopen in the foreseeable future, Klain wrote .

On Friday, Biden will also order the responsible authorities to support families particularly affected by the economic crisis. In this context, Biden has already announced a new aid program worth 1.9 trillion dollars (almost 1.6 trillion euros). Among other things, he wants to increase the one-off payments to taxpayers from $ 600 to $ 2,000. The aid packages launched by Congress last year, most recently a $ 900 billion program passed in December, are far from sufficient, according to experts.

OTHER PRIORITIES

In the days after that, priority will be given to climate protection, criminal law reform, the expansion of health care and a reform of immigration laws, the memorandum said. Among other things, separated families are to be reunited on the American southern border under the Trump administration. In the medium term, Biden also wants to enable naturalization for the eleven million migrants who have been living in the United States for years without a residence permit (“Dreamer”). He won’t continue building Trump’s wall either.

US ECONOMY AND CLIMATE PROTECTION

The motto is “Build Back Better”: The aim of the Biden government is to strengthen the suffering American economy in the long term after the end of the pandemic, if necessary with protectionist measures. Massive investments in domestic industrial production, in research and development and in infrastructure are already planned.

Renewable energies are to be expanded, which the new government expects to generate millions of jobs. Even with stricter emission rules, the goal of the USA to be climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest should be achieved.

Biden also wants to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. To finance the additional expenses, the super-rich and large corporations are to be given a greater share in the future through higher taxes.

AMERICA’S LEADERSHIP

In his letter, the designated chief of staff also announces what many in the world expect from the new US administration: Biden will show “America is back and take action to regain America’s place in the world”.

After four years of “America First”, the long-suffering allies in the European Union and NATO are particularly hoping for a new tone and multilateral impetus. Biden has promised to rebuild lost trust and to rely more on international cooperation again.

In addition to the climate treaty, he also wants to rejoin other agreements terminated by Trump and make American foreign policy generally more reliable. His foreign policy leadership team around the future Foreign Minister Antony Blinken is considered experienced, well connected and very Europe-friendly.

At the same time, however, it is also expected that the new government will increase the pressure on its partners in the West to pursue a common line more closely in view of the increasing challenges posed by rival systems, for example in China or Russia. When dealing with Iran, Biden is open to a return to the international nuclear deal, but only if Tehran receives new requirements.

Editor’s note: In an earlier version, there was inadvertent mention of almost four million corona deaths in the USA. That number was wrong. It’s almost 400,000. We have corrected the information and ask you to excuse the mistake!