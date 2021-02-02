The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will ask his government on Tuesday to “expedite” the naturalization of some nine million immigrants, within a more inclusive immigration policy, after the hard line maintained by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The initiative is included in one of the three decrees that the Democratic president will sign this Tuesday afternoon to reverse measures of the previous Republican administration that he considers “divisive”, “cruel” and contrary to the very essence of the United States, said senior officials governmental.

“President Biden’s strategy is focused on the basic premise that our country is safer, stronger and more prosperous with a healthy, orderly and humane immigration system,” explained one of those responsible in dialogue with journalists.

According to these sources, the executive order to “restore faith” in the legal immigration system will ask the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security “to review the naturalization process to expedite it and make it more accessible to the more than nine million people. Immigrants who are currently eligible »to apply for citizenship.

Biden will also request a review of the so-called “public charge rule” created in August 2019 by the Trump administration to deny permanent residency (“green card”), or citizenship, to those who receive some type of social assistance .

“Basically, it established a wealth test for immigrants,” said one of the senior officials.

Another of the decrees will aim to fulfill one of Biden’s campaign promises: to reunite migrant families separated by the policy of “zero tolerance” introduced by Trump in 2018 on the border with Mexico, which mainly affected Central Americans.

“It was a moral failure and a national shame that the previous government used family separation as a weapon against desperate families and children,” said one of those responsible, underlining that this issue of family reunification is “top priority” for Biden.

A task force will seek to identify the hundreds of minors who remain estranged from their parents today – at least about 600 according to lawsuits filed last year – and propose solutions for the reunion, senior officials said, without specifying whether this could include the return to US territory of deported adults.

There will be “an individual assessment of the factors for each family,” they noted.

Biden also plans to sign an executive order to address the reasons that drive irregular migration to the United States.

“President Trump was so focused on the wall (with Mexico) that he did nothing to address the root cause of why people come to our southern border,” another of the officials said.

Biden will ask to review the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP in English), better known as “Stay in Mexico”, by which asylum seekers in the United States must wait for the resolution of their cases in Mexican territory.

“The MPP program has been a disaster from the beginning and has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Mexican north,” said this official.

“What is clear after the last four years is that chaos, cruelty and confusion do not improve security,” he added.

From January 2019, when it began to be implemented, until December 2020, at least 70,000 people had been returned to Mexico under the MPP, according to data from the NGO American Immigration Council.

Enforcement of these decrees will be largely the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). To lead it, Biden proposed Alejandro Mayorkas, a lawyer born in Cuba in 1959 and who came to the United States as a child with his family.

The Senate must rule this Tuesday afternoon on this appointment.

If confirmed in the position, Mayorkas will become the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead that portfolio, of which he was undersecretary between 2013 and 2016 after directing the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) since 2009.

In one of his first acts of government on January 20, Biden sent a bill to Congress to legalize some 11 million undocumented foreigners residing in the United States, more than half of them Mexican and Central American. This ambitious immigration reform, however, must overcome the reluctance of many Republicans.

On the same day he took office, the Democratic president signed several executive orders with which, among other measures, he stopped the construction of the border wall with Mexico – a flagship of Trump’s anti-immigration policy – and preserved the DACA program. This initiative is designed to protect hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country undocumented as children from deportation. It was established by former President Barack Obama and Trump wanted to dismantle it.