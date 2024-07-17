Home page politics

US President Joe Biden announces plans to reform the Supreme Court – and triggers strong reactions.

Washington, DC – US President Joe Biden is considering calling for a constitutional amendment to abolish the immunity of presidents and other officials. These changes could be finalized in the coming weeks. The proposal also includes a limit on the terms of office of judges to 18 years. Biden also wants to introduce an enforceable code of ethics. These measures are intended to restore trust in the highest court in the USA.

Reform of the Supreme Court in the USA: The plans in detail

The implementation of the reforms requires the approval of Congress. This is considered unlikely, as the republican control the House of Representatives and the Democrats have only a narrow majority in the Senate. The judges on Supreme Court are currently appointed for life.

Trump on Supreme Court plans: “Illegal and unconstitutional”

Former President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the plans. He described them on the Truth Social platform as an “illegal and unconstitutional attack on our HOLY Supreme Court of the United States.” Trump spoke of an attempt by the Democrats to “interfere in the presidential election and destroy our justice system.”

Background and controversies regarding Supreme Court reform

The Supreme Court has appointed several conservative judges under Trump, leading to controversial decisions. Most recently, the court ruled that Trump enjoys broad immunity from prosecution for actions committed in his presidency. This decision was heavily criticized and led to calls for reforms.

Last year, reports of expensive gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas sparked an ethics debate. The judges then agreed to a code of conduct, but its enforceability was questioned.

What experts say about the push for reforms at the Supreme Court

A bipartisan group of experts advocated term limits to prevent partisanship. Biden had previously spoken out against such reform proposals, but now sees a need for action. (frs)