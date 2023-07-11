Turkey paves the way for Sweden to join NATO. Now it is said that Biden wants to promote the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. However, it is not a consideration.

Vilnius – US President Joe Biden wants to promote the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, according to his national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Biden has made it clear for months that he supports the sale of the machines to Turkey, Sullivan said in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. It is in the national interest of both the US and NATO for Turkey to receive the fighter jets. “He intends to move this move forward in consultation with Congress,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan: There were never any conditions attached to the sale

Sullivan further said Biden never attached any conditions to the proposed sale. In the press conference at the start of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Biden’s adviser was asked whether the modernization of the Turkish F-16 fleet aimed for by the USA was a consideration for the lifting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s blockade against the Sweden’s NATO accession. The US government has denied any connection in the past, but Biden himself has twice linked the two issues.

The US government must formally inform Congress in Washington about the arms sale. The US Parliament has the power to block the arms deal. A number of parliamentarians had made it clear that they wanted to prevent the deal if Turkey continued to block Sweden’s NATO membership. Since Erdogan has now given up his blockade attitude, the arms deal could well come soon. dpa