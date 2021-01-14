Twitter boss defends Trump ban – “right decision”

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended the permanent banishment of US President Donald Trump from the short message service. “I believe that this was the right decision for Twitter,” wrote Dorsey on Wednesday (local time) on the social network.

The San Francisco-based short message service had removed Trump’s 88 million followers account last week because it saw the threat of further violence from supporters of the president who had previously stormed the Capitol. “We found ourselves in an extraordinary and untenable situation that forced us to focus all of our actions on public safety,” said Dorsey. “Offline damage from online speech is proven to be real, and that is what drives our policies and enforcement above all else.”

The ban has been criticized by some Republicans. They see the president’s right to freedom of expression curtailed. Chancellor Angela Merkel also warned through her spokesman that lawmakers and not private companies should decide on possible restrictions on freedom of expression.