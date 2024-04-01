At the beginning of March, US President Joe Biden, who is already running his re-election campaign, released his budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year.

In this proposal, as conveyed by the news portal Daily Callerthere is a substantial increase in public resources allocated to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which is part of the US Department of Justice.

The Democratic government justifies this measure as “essential” to allow the ATF to intensify its investigation and prosecution activities for crimes related to the use of firearms, however, according to the Daily Callerbehind this increase there is the Biden administration's intention to strengthen its initiatives to promote, through the agency, more intense regulation of firearms in American territory.

According to the portal, Biden's budget proposal foresees a 30% increase in transfers allocated to the ATF compared to current funding, which would total an increase of US$2 billion.

Members of the Republican Party also claim, according to the portal, that the agency could direct these resources to intensify its campaign for “zero tolerance” policies against the use of firearms by civilian citizens, which, in their view, would represent a serious threat to the rights protected by the Second Amendment of the American Constitution.

In January, the Daily Caller reported that sources within the ATF reported to oversight organization Empower Oversight that the agency had prepared an extensive 1,300-page document in support of approval of a standard developed in August 2023 which aimed to prohibit private sales of firearms between citizens.

In addition to the robust funding proposed for ATF, Biden's new budget also provides for a significant increase in resources for other departments that promote progressive policies.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would receive more than US$1 billion, which, according to information from Fox Business, would serve to be invested in initiatives aimed at “promoting racial equity and ensuring environmental justice”. The proposal also includes the government's idea of ​​sending around US$3 billion from the public budget to promote “gender equity and equality” around the world.

In an interview with the FoxBusiness, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt criticized Biden's proposed budget, classifying it as a “nod to the woke agenda” and stating that it shows that the Democrat “doesn't want to work with Republicans” on policies about spending cuts to offset a increase in the American public debt limit.

Schmitt described the Democrat's proposal as a “slap in the face” to those who want to seriously deal with the country's challenges.

Biden's proposed budget for 2025 shows a significant increase in US spending, which would reach a total of US$7.3 trillion. This budget covers a variety of agendas and proposals defended by the Democratic president, who is currently seeking to reinforce his image and campaign for re-election.

Many of these progressive proposals may face difficulties passing Congress, as the House of Representatives is currently under Republican control. However, Biden expresses hope that if he is reelected, he could win a new majority in Congress later, which could make it easier to pass several of these measures in the future.

Tax increases to finance government spending

Biden's budget proposal also includes about $2 trillion in tax increases for the country's richest people. With this increase, the White House claims that it would be possible to reduce federal budget deficits by almost US$3 trillion over 10 years.

The tax rate increase would hit both large corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

Senator Schmitt argued in the interview with Fox that the cost of raising taxes would inevitably fall on the poorest Americans, which would significantly affect the cost of living for working families. Schmitt said that “you cannot tax your way to prosperity.”

Biden's new budget contrasts with the fiscal policies adopted during the administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), which promoted tax cuts and limited government spending.

In addition to Schmitt, several other members of the Republican Party have already criticized Biden's budget for 2025. House Speaker Mike Johnson referred to the Democrat's proposed budget as “a roadmap to accelerate America's decline”, highlighting his concern about the government's appetite for reckless spending and lack of fiscal responsibility.