In statements made this Tuesday (14), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, expressed his desire to “build a better relationship” with China during his meeting with dictator Xi Jinping, scheduled for this Wednesday. (15).

The Democrat stated that he would “consider the meeting a success” if he managed to “return to normal correspondence”, establishing the ability for the two leaders to “call each other in times of crisis”, and if the armies of both nations maintained “contact” constant.

Biden clarified that the United States is not seeking to “disengage from China”, but rather that it is seeking to “change the relationship for the better”. He acknowledged the economic challenges facing the communist country and suggested that improving Chinese workers’ wages would be “beneficial to all.” However, he warned that this should not be achieved at the expense of established trade rules.

The meeting between Biden and Xi is scheduled to take place in person on Wednesday, in San Francisco, in the US state of California, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The leaders have not met for more than a year, since the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where they agreed to maintain regular contact. This approach, however, was shaken in February this year, when the US accused China of sending a spy balloon into American airspace.

In recent months, both countries have sought to rebuild communication channels, including meetings such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Washington in June .

The context of bilateral relations between the two countries was marked by issues such as the trade war, the situation in Taiwan and military activities in the South China Sea. (With EFE Agency)