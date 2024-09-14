Sullivan: Joe Biden plans to focus on supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will focus on supporting Ukraine in the final months of his term as head of state, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, reports Bloomberg.

The official also said that Biden would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In addition, Sullivan emphasized that the US task is to “put Ukraine in an advantageous position on the battlefield in order to strengthen its position in negotiations.”

Earlier, Biden ruled out that the conflict in Ukraine could end with a victory for Russia. “Russian President Vladimir Putin will not win the war with Ukraine,” he stressed.