Washington – The future US President Joe Biden indulges after the Inauguration on Wednesday noon no break in Washington. On the very first day of office he wants to sign regulations that will clearly change course in the politics of the outgoing President Donald Trump * mean. This is how the democrat Biden the Return to the Paris Climate Agreement plan that Trump had canceled. In addition, the new president will lift Trump’s entry ban for citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries. Joe Biden also wants to have a mask requirement for all federal buildings and travel between US states. That announced Biden’s prospective chief of staff Ronald Klain senior employees. The letter is available to several American media outlets.

Biden also wants on the first day in the White House * extend the deferral for student loan payments by ordinance, as well as a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Lots of people are in need because of the corona pandemic and can therefore no longer pay their rents or mortgages. “These executive measures will bring relief to the millions of Americans who are struggling in the face of this crisis,” wrote Klain. “President-elect Biden will take these measures – not just to address the most serious Damage to the Trump administration to undo, but also to move our country forward. “

Joe Biden: Dozens of ordinances in my first ten days in office

And that is just the beginning. In the ten days after the inauguration, according to Klain, things will continue at a rapid pace. For example, the Biden chief of staff put up a series for January 21 further directives on the coronavirus in prospect. This goes according to the American news portal Politico about rules that enable schools and companies to reopen without risk.

Corona tests are to be expanded, Workers will be protected and clearer public health standards will come. Joe Biden does not require Congress approval for any of these actions. On January 22, Joe Biden will also instruct the government authorities to initiate emergency aid for people particularly affected by the pandemic and the economic crisis.

Joe Biden will also take action next week Reform of the criminal law as well as other directives Climate protection and immigration enact. According to Klain, this also includes a regulation according to which children who have fled from Latin America who have fled from their parents on the border with Mexico are reunited with their parents as quickly as possible. In one of its most controversial actions, the Trump administration had separated these children from their families and placed them in separate accommodations as a deterrent. There are also further rules for purchasing products made in the USA and support measures for predominantly black residential areas.

Joe Biden: Highest security standards for inauguration after storming the Capitol

Biden will take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday on the west side of the Capitol. After this Trump militants storm the Capitol Central Washington is a high security zone this year. There are metal fences, concrete barricades and police checkpoints around the Capitol, the White House and other government buildings. Thousands of members of the National Guard are on duty.

Usually, crowds of spectators attend the inaugurations of new presidents. Due to the corona pandemic, this is forbidden anyway this year. The important public moments like the oath of office are on several German channels live on free TV to be seen as well as in Internet in Live stream and on various US channels such as CNN. US star Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and other music stars will be performing on a special that evening.

Joe Biden had already announced a bundle of campaigns on Friday that would cause problems and delays in the Vaccination campaign in the USA wants to overcome. He also made plans for another trillion dollar Corona aid package presented. However, this must be approved by the Congress.

Canadian Reports: Joe Biden wants to stop controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline

According to Canadian media reports, Joe Biden also wants the approval for the in a timely manner controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline between the USA and Canada. It would be a sign that Biden is there is serious about climate protection. Donald Trump had given the green light for the construction of Keystone XL in spring 2017. Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had previously rejected the project, mainly for reasons of climate protection. Environmentalists warn, among other things catastrophic consequences of possible leaks. They also complain that too many greenhouse gases are released during the complicated process of extracting oil from tar sand.

What Klain's letter said Politico did not contain: The Return to the World Health Organization WHO. Some time ago, Joe Biden had announced that he would return to the WHO on the first day of office in order to bring the USA back into the international fight against the corona pandemic. Trump had turned his back on the organization in 2020 and stopped multi-million dollar payments. When the USA will return to the WHO remains open for the time being. (With dpa and AFP)