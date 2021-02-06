Trump broke many traditions when he took office for the new US president. Now Biden also wants to deny his predecessor a habit.

Washington, DC – US President, the most powerful office in the world. Supreme commander for the armed forces, responsibility in global exchange, secret information from the intelligence services converge on this person. Donald Trump enjoyed this status for four years. But since he is no longer in the White House, his successor Joe Biden no longer wants to give him access to confidential intelligence information.

“What does an intelligence briefing bring him? What influence does he still have? ”Asks Biden in a pre-published excerpt from an interview with the US TV broadcaster CBS. Trump showed “unpredictable behavior”, that is, did not pursue a strict political course. Biden fears that his successor could possibly divulge secret information. “I don’t want to speculate, but I don’t think he needs these intelligence briefings anymore.”

Donald Trump excluded: New US President Joe Biden wants to refuse intelligence briefings

The new US president emphasized that his assessment was independent of Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC by his supporters. On February 9, the impeachment process against Trump will begin. Biden himself did not want to comment directly on whether he would vote for a condemnation as a senator. That should be decided by the Senate. There is currently no necessary two-thirds majority among the 100 senators.

Former US presidents usually continue to receive confidential briefings from the secret services. Before Trump can get this, Biden has to agree. Critics had accused Trump of revealing secret information several times as president. In May 2017, he is said to have disclosed top secret information at a meeting in the White House with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Joe Biden: The fear that Donald Trump could divulge secret information

In addition, according to consistent US media reports, he is said to have shown little interest in the information-laden briefings of the secret services during his tenure. The briefings were recently only rarely noted on his public calendar, with Biden they are almost every day.

The full interview of the US President with the TV broadcaster is to be broadcast in the run-up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, arguably the most important game of the year in American football.

New US President: Joe Biden turns his back on Trump’s political line

Immediately after taking office, Joe Biden issued numerous so-called presidential decrees with which he withdrew Donald Trump’s affairs of the heart. Especially in terms of tone with the US’s international allies, something should change quickly. Most recently, Biden presented his goals in a foreign policy speech – and made a clear statement to Russia and China. (cibo / dpa)