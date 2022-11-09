Home page politics

Will he run again in 2024? US President Joe Biden is still delaying the decision. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The Republicans had hoped for a triumphant success in the US general election – but that didn’t happen. US President Joe Biden sees himself confirmed.

Washington – After his Democrats failed to make a debacle in the general election, President Joe Biden wants to decide on a new candidacy for the White House early next year.

“In my opinion, we will make a judgment early next year,” said the 79-year-old on Wednesday in the White House. In the election on Tuesday, the Democrats had done better than many pollsters had expected. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that they will hold the majority in the House of Representatives and Senate – or at least in one of the two chambers of Congress. It could be several days or even weeks before there is clarity.

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives

Republicans are given a slightly better chance of winning a majority in the House of Representatives. A single seat in the Senate, which is still up for grabs, could decide who will control the chamber currently narrowly controlled by Democrats. Before the election, victories by the Republicans were expected, but they did not materialize.

Biden emphasized that the Democrats could still defend the majority in the House of Representatives alongside the Senate. “But it’s going to be very tight,” he admitted.

218 seats are needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. With the votes for which there are already results or predictions about the winner, the Republicans have so far received 207 votes and the Democrats 187 votes. If you add them to the votes in which they are currently ahead, a narrow majority of 220 votes for the Republicans is emerging.

Three particularly tight races

The Senate is about tight races in three particularly competitive states. In Georgia, Arizona and Nevada it was still unclear on Wednesday evening (local time) whether Democrats or Republicans would get the crucial senator posts. In the particularly close race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia, the runoff will take place on December 6th. If the counting of the remaining votes in Arizona and Nevada does not bring clarity, this duel could decide who will hold the majority in the upper US Congress chamber in the future.

Biden stressed his willingness to work with Republicans. He is willing to compromise on many issues. However, with his veto, he will block any Republican law that aims to ban abortion nationwide or undermine health care.

Former Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was confident of victory and told reporters at the US Capitol that he had spoken to Biden on the phone. McCarthy wants to be chairman of the chamber.

Biden hopes for more Ukraine support

Biden expressed the hope that after the election they would continue to support Ukraine together. The US is the main supplier of arms to the country, which has been fighting aggressor Russia since late February. Republicans signaled ahead of the election that there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine if they won the majority. Biden countered that there was no blank check from the Democrats either.

The 79-year-old reiterated that he basically intends to run again in the 2024 presidential election. Ultimately, it is a family decision. “I think everyone wants me to run, but we’ll discuss it.” He doesn’t feel rushed and will not base a decision on what his predecessor is doing.

Trump announces important announcement for November 15th

Former Republican President Donald Trump announced a “very big announcement” on the eve of the November 15 election. It is expected that it will be about the announcement of a new presidential candidacy. However, the performance of the Republicans in the election weakens the position of Trump, who ultimately supported defeated candidates such as TV doctor Mehmet Oz in the race for a Senate seat. It was unclear what that could mean for Trump’s plans.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered a possible rival for Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. He was confirmed in office with a clear majority – and thus emerged stronger from the big election day. dpa