US President-elect Joseph Biden is set to appoint National Security Agency (NSA) employee Ann Nybeger as his cybersecurity advisor. About it it says in a statement released Wednesday on the policy transition team’s website.

Nybeger will take the post of Assistant US President for National Security. She will be responsible for cybersecurity issues and new technologies in this area.

Nybeger has held a number of senior positions at the NSA. According to The New York Times, she led a group on countering Russia in cyberspace. This group carried out an attack on some structures associated with the Russian Federation during the 2018 midterm elections in the United States, the newspaper claims.

Biden also intends to appoint Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall as his homeland security adviser. She will also become the US Presidential Assistant for National Security. In the Barack Obama administration, Sherwood-Randall was the Deputy Secretary of Energy. Her deputy will be Russ Travers, who was previously the deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The appointments of Nybeger and Sherwood-Randall to these posts do not require Senator approval. Biden has previously stated that Jake Sullivan will be his National Security Assistant. Biden’s inauguration is slated for January 20.

On January 8, it became known that Biden is going to appoint a former US intelligence officer Andreu Kendall-Taylor as senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the White House’s National Security Council (SNB). She was previously a “CIA analyst” and worked for the US director of national intelligence.