Joe Biden will increase the federal leadership in the fight against the coronavirus. Although each state has its powers, the president-elect of the United States intends to centralize the strategy with a series of common initiatives; Among them, strengthening hospitals and their staff, creating mobile clinics and even requesting the participation of the National Guard in the vaccination campaign that until now “has been a failure.”

A not very radical management, the lack of health resources and the unequal response of the governors to the pandemic – especially the Republicans, who have downplayed its importance – mean that the country most affected by Covid-19 has not reached cruising speed in immunization efforts. With 328 million citizens, it has received 30 million doses and only 11 have already been inoculated.

The president-elect continues with his intention to change the political conversation. For the veteran Democrat, who will be inaugurated next Wednesday, it is time to put the ‘impeachment’ against Trump on a secondary plane and focus on the immediate problems of the country. The economy, on which he presented his relaunch and rescue plan on Thursday, and the pandemic, which he spoke about on Friday night (early yesterday in Spain) with a message: we must make an effort to vaccinate, since States Unidos is fast approaching the “grim milestone” of 400,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the infection.

A dark winter



The Democratic leader assumed that the United States remains in “a very dark winter”, with fatality rates that “increase” as the weeks go by. “We have 3,000 to 4,000 deaths a day,” he stressed during a press conference in Wilmington (Delaware). He himself is an example of the concern he feels about the virus. As soon as he leaves his safe environment – a large part of the plans for the formation of his new cabinet were made at home – he has already been vaccinated – by age, 78 years, he is one of the risk groups – and takes extreme precautions in public.

The ambitious health project starts from three foundations. The most important is to reduce fatality. More than 388,000 people have lost their lives in the last year and there will likely be more than 400,000 when Biden takes office.

The second factor lies in the threat of the new, more contagious British strain that scientists predict will be predominant in the United States in March. Third, Biden announced an investment of 50,000 million in antivirus tests and a second item for his federal plan to immunize one hundred million people in the first hundred days of his mandate.