Meeting scheduled for June in Los Angeles is threatened by the possible absence of Mexico and Brazil

The United States Special Adviser to the 9th Summit of the Americas, former senator Christopher Dodd, must deliver a formal invitation from Joe Biden to Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (May 20, 2022), in Brasília. The Brazilian president has not yet decided whether he will attend the meeting, held on June 9 and 10 in Los Angeles.

Brazil’s lack of response increases the risk of depleting the meeting of leaders from the Western Hemisphere. In particular, leftist rulers.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared on May 10 that he will not attend the summit if Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba are not invited. Havana was not present in the 8 previous editions because it is not considered a democracy.

The US will have to decide whether to invite the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, or his opponent Juan Guaidó, the self-proclaimed president in charge of the country. The government of Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua, recently called for the country’s withdrawal from the OAS (Organization of American States).

The left-wing governments of Bolivia and Honduras follow the position of López Obrador, according to the newspaper New York Times. Biden, however, treats the event as the “highest priority” from his government to the Hemisphere. Not having Brazil and Mexico present will be a blemish on US diplomacy for the region.

The Summit of the Americas should discuss the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, obstacles to value and supply chains, food security and investment. There will be a separate immigration statement.

Dodd’s audience with Bolsonaro could be, as a last resort, by videoconference. The former Democratic senator, however, prefers to postpone it to personally deliver the invitation to the president. Your departure on Thursday (May 19) depends on a negative Covid-19 test result. He is expected to visit 2 other South American leaders and López Obrador, from Mexico, in the following days.

THE Power 360 found that the uncertainty about Bolsonaro’s participation is due to 2 factors: his reelection campaign and the focus of negotiations on the Summit of the Americas themes. As host, the United States will lead the conversations.

Planalto Palace and Itamaraty are considering the opportunity, convenience and substance of the Summit of the Americas. There are doubts about the possibility of the meeting’s agenda being positive, constructive, said a government source who asked not to be identified.

The same source stated that the Brazilian government does not intend to schedule, in parallel with the Summit of the Americas, a bilateral meeting between Bolsonaro and Biden. Relations between the 2 presidents are still hampered by the fact that the Brazilian supported the reelection of Republican Donald Trump in 2020. The election was won by Biden.

“We are looking forward to Brazil’s participation in the Summit. Brazil is a crucial regional partner, with shared commitments to democracy, human rights, economic prosperity, the rule of law and security.”informed the US embassy in Brasilia.

At the end of April, two officials from the US Department of State discussed the Brazilian presence at the Summit of the Americas with Itamaraty: Victoria Nuland, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, and José Fernandez, Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment. . The conversations took place during meetings of the Brazil-US High Level Bilateral Dialogue.

On that occasion, the United States reiterated its support for Brazil’s entry into the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). But they insisted that the Brazilian government adopt sanctions against Russia – an attitude that Itamaraty has historically rejected.

At the time, Nuland told the press that the United States has “great confidence” in Brazilian democratic institutions and in the local electoral system. He added that he hoped that Brazilians would have the same conviction, “including at the leadership level”. He did not directly mention the Presidency of the Republic.

“You have a very good record of fair and transparent elections”he said.