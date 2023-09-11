US State Department: Biden hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the fall

US President Joe Biden is counting on a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this fall. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports RIA News.

“We believe there is no substitute for face-to-face discussions at the executive level,” he said. At the same time, the representative of the American department added that there is no confirmation of the official meeting of the two leaders yet. According to him, the United States will continue to work on the possibility of organizing it.

The fact that Biden hopes to hold a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was previously announced by White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby. According to him, it is not yet clear whether such a meeting will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco in November.