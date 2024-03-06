Bloomberg: Biden Administration Wants to Increase Pentagon Spending

The administration of American leader Joe Biden plans to ask Congress to increase defense spending in the new fiscal year by 1 percent to $850 billion. At the same time, it is planned to reduce spending on fifth-generation fighters F-35, writes Bloombergciting sources.

“The Biden administration will request a 1 percent increase in defense spending to $849.8 billion in fiscal year 2025,” the material says.

It is also clarified that the White House plans for the future fiscal year included a larger increase in the Pentagon budget. But the Biden administration remains constrained by a deal with Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

It was previously reported that the Pentagon is experiencing difficulties with new military procurement programs due to political chaos in the United States. The US Department of Defense plans to release its 2025 budget this week. The Pentagon is expected to be unable to start new acquisition programs and existing programs to slow if Congress approves a defense spending bill.