US President-elect Joe Biden wanted to be impeached. So, according to the new member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, she plans to submit to Congress a draft resolution to impeach a Democrat on his first day as head of the White House. Her words are conveyed by The Hill.

“I would like to make a statement on behalf of the American people, we must make sure that our leaders are responsible, we cannot have a President of the United States who is willing to abuse his powers and can be easily bribed by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on January 21, I will resort to articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, ”Congresswoman said during an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

The politician did not specify what charges she was going to bring against Biden, but she mentioned the ties of the democrat with Ukraine.

Supporters of the current US President Donald Trump accuse Biden of corruption. In their opinion, the politician, being vice-president during the administration of the 44th US President Barack Obama, patronized his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine. Until 2019, Hunter Biden was on the board of directors of the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.