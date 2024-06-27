Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger, Daniel Dillmann

Press Split

Joe Biden is facing his first TV duel against Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. It is the first highlight of the current election campaign. All developments in the live ticker.

The most important thing in

this news ticker TV duel between Biden and Trump live track”,”position”:”1″,”storyElementPosition”:”8″,”storyElementCount”:”23″}}”>TV duel by Biden against Trump live track – Station in Germany broadcasts debate on the 2024 US election. Knowledge about the US politics“,”position”:”2″,”storyElementPosition”:”8″,”storyElementCount”:”23″}}”>Test your To know about the US politics – Who replaces the president in the USA in an emergency? The answer to this question and more in our quiz on US politics.

Washington – The first direct confrontation between Joe Biden and Donald Trump since 2020 will take place in the TV duel for the 2024 US election. The debate, which will take place at 3 a.m. German time, could have a significant impact on US politics and the upcoming election in November 2024.

Biden vs. Trump in live duel: The exchange of blows can be seen on TV

Although neither Trump nor Biden have yet been officially nominated as presidential candidates by their respective parties, they are seen as likely candidates due to the lack of competition. Despite his conviction in the New York hush money trial for illegal payments to a porn star, Trump has so far survived the 2024 US election campaign without major damage. In the polls for the 2024 US election, the Republican is roughly on a par with the Democratic incumbent Biden, who is struggling with image problems due to his advanced age.

TV duel for the 2024 US election: Joe Biden exchanges blows with Donald Trump. (Archive photo from 2020) © Morry Gash/AP Pool/dpa

The age and health of the candidates have been the subject of discussion so far in the election campaign for the 2024 US election. Biden is 81 years old, while Trump is only slightly younger at 78. It is unusual that the first TV duel between the two presidential candidates is taking place in June. The official nomination of Trump and Biden as candidates of their parties is not expected until July and August at the nominating conventions. There was already panic in the Trump camp before the TV duel.

TV duel by Biden against Trump live track

The first TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden this year can also be followed in Germany. The Phoenix channel will cover the verbal exchange from 2:45 a.m. Another TV debate on the US election will be broadcast live on the channel ABC The debate could cover a variety of issues that are currently affecting US society. The two candidates’ views on issues such as naturalization policy and abortion differ.

Before the TV duel in the USA, Trump and Biden have set the rules for the encounter. During the 90-minute exchange, the microphone of the candidate who is not speaking will be muted. The position of the candidates on the stage will be determined by a coin toss, as the broadcaster CNN reported further on Saturday. Biden and Trump must speak freely, are not allowed to take notes to the lectern and are only given pens and notepads. These rules go back to the previous TV debates in 2020 – the TV debates generally play an important role in the US election campaign. Before the TV debate, Trump even demanded that Biden take a drug test.

Test your To know about the US politics

On November 5th, a new president will be elected in the USA. How do the elections work and who was the youngest official to ever move into the White House? You can find answers to these questions and more in our quiz on US politics. (Editorial with agencies)