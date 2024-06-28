The first debate between presidential candidates It happened this Thursday when the current president, Joe Biden, and the former president, Donald Trumpwere face to face for 1 hour and 40 minutes. However, there were few answers to the issue of migration and undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The Republican candidate seeks to reach the White House and as expected, he again attacked the migrants strongly. Immigration is one of the pillars of Trump’s campaign and even in the first 10 minutes of the debate He accused Biden of creating “jobs for illegal immigrants”.

Trump was very repetitive with his attacks on foreigners: ““All the country’s problems happen because of them, from the economy to hospitals and education.” He also gave a strong message that was repudiated on the networks: “Migrants are murdering and raping our women.”

Regarding his proposals, he insisted on carrying out “the largest internal deportation operation in US history“And he declared: “We have to get many of these people out and we have to get them out quickly, because they are going to destroy our country.”

What Biden said about immigration

While immigration was not a central point of the debate, as were the economy, taxes, women’s reproductive rights, the war in Ukraine and the opioid crisis; There was time to comment on this problem. The current president did not present new proposals, but he did answer questions from the moderators.

“Why should voters trust you to solve this crisis?”, asked one of the moderators, to which Biden responded by promoting the bipartisan border security bill in the Senatewhich has already been rejected twice.

“We worked very hard to get a bipartisan agreement that would not only change all that“Biden said, stressing that the measure “would have significantly increased the number of asylum officers”. It added 4,300 asylum officers and 1,500 new U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.

Finally, he had time to criticize Trump for his policy of separation of family members under his command“When I was president, I would separate babies from their mothers and put them in cages, making sure that families were separated. That is not the right way to go.”